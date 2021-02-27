ICF International, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

ICFI stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. ICF International has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.11.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICF International will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICFI shares. Truist boosted their target price on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.83.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

