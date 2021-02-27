ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. ICF International updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.35-4.65 EPS.

Shares of ICFI opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ICF International has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $90.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Get ICF International alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICFI. Truist upped their target price on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.