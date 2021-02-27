IDEX 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.09 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a market capitalization of $34.21 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00056646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.93 or 0.00719513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00028420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00034912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00059226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00040667 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,734,854 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official website is idex.market. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.