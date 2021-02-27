Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.79 Million Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 7,502.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,304 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,358,000 after purchasing an additional 390,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AutoNation by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,548,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in AutoNation by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,646,000 after purchasing an additional 238,515 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AutoNation by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,581,000 after purchasing an additional 122,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,444 shares of company stock valued at $17,860,201 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist upped their price target on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of AN opened at $75.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $82.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average of $64.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

