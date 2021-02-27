Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 128.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,643 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 11,053 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,809 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,085 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 19,778 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.80.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $161.00 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $166.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.