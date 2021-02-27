Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 11.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 567,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications stock opened at $613.42 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $681.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $622.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $627.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $118.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.74.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

