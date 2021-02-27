Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 94.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $219.67 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

