Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 7,500 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,700,000 after purchasing an additional 555,203 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 316.7% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,406,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 315.7% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,897,000 after purchasing an additional 403,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $41,818,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,225. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $298.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $103.70 billion, a PE ratio of 174.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.73.

In related news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,472 shares of company stock worth $18,255,172. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

