Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $684,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.91. 22,239,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,317,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.50. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

