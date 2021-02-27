Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises 0.6% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $46,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

NYSEARCA IYR traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,921,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,038,248. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $56.27 and a 52-week high of $95.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.68.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

