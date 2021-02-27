Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303,000 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $166,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.17. 2,503,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,434. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $255.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.63 and a 200 day moving average of $229.93.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

