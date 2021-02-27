Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes $4.76 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $1.90 on Friday, reaching $112.92. 3,872,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,132,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $132.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

