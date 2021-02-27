Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.80. The stock had a trading volume of 861,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,975. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.80.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,914.50. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $1,502,298.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,213.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.80.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.