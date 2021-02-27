Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614,236 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 0.4% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $34,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TD. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 2,086,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,626,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,016,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,305,000 after purchasing an additional 127,868 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.2% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,846,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $63.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.24.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. On average, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6314 dividend. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

TD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.50 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

