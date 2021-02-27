Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (IGP.V) (CVE:IGP) Shares Gap Down to $0.60

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (IGP.V) (CVE:IGP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.60, but opened at C$0.51. Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (IGP.V) shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 21,500 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (IGP.V) (CVE:IGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.02 million during the quarter.

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (IGP.V) Company Profile (CVE:IGP)

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. cultivates and processes ginseng in the province of Ontario. It is also involved in the sale of dried ginseng to wholesalers through distributors in China. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

