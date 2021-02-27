Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) PT Raised to $16.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its target price raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s previous close.

IRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

NYSE:IRT opened at $14.04 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,301,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,357,000 after buying an additional 915,397 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,150,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,317,000 after acquiring an additional 155,783 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,346,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,926,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,330,000 after acquiring an additional 101,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,833,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after acquiring an additional 436,794 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

