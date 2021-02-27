Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives $70.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank stock opened at $85.51 on Wednesday. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.68.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Independent Bank by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 150,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Independent Bank by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.