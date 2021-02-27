Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of IFNNF traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $41.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25.

Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

