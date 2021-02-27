Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 5,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 516% from the average daily volume of 849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

IFSUF has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18.

About Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF)

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, antennae framework, cabling, parabolas, spaces for equipment and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, scheduled maintenance, and corrective and unscheduled maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

