ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.43

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.43 and last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 31758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

ING has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. AlphaValue upgraded ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Get ING Groep alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Company Profile (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.