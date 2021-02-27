Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAUG. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $101,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 55.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at $497,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 250.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 38,238 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $28.63.

