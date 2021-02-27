Insider Buying: Filtronic plc (FTC.L) (LON:FTC) Insider Buys £18,000 in Stock

Filtronic plc (FTC.L) (LON:FTC) insider Richard Gibbs purchased 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,517.12).

Shares of Filtronic plc (FTC.L) stock opened at GBX 8.75 ($0.11) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £18.72 million and a P/E ratio of -87.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.41. Filtronic plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 11.90 ($0.16). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.21.

About Filtronic plc (FTC.L)

Filtronic plc designs, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications products for mobile telecommunications infrastructure, defense and aerospace, and public safety market sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides mmWave transceiver modules; RF conditioning equipment, including antenna sharing, cross-band, and in-band combiners, as well as custom filters and combiners; tower top amplifiers; and microwave and mmWave components comprising GaN amplifiers, microwave and mmWave filters and diplexers, E-band power amplifiers, and data links.

