Insider Buying: Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI) Insider Acquires 4,168 Shares of Stock

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI) insider Lorraine Berends acquired 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$9.27 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,637.36 ($27,598.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$3.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Pinnacle Investment Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.50%.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Company Profile

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited operates as an investment management company in Australia. The company offers third party distribution, and fund infrastructure and support services to its affiliates and various investment managers. It also operates as a corporate trustee and responsible entity for retail and wholesale investment trusts.

