Insider Buying: Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) (CVE:TMG) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) (CVE:TMG) Director William Crossland bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,563,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$328,335.

William Crossland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, William Crossland bought 100,500 shares of Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,597.50.

Shares of TMG traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.21. The company had a trading volume of 838,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,487. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.69. Thermal Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$33.63 million and a PE ratio of -16.15.

About Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V)

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

