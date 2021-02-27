Insider Selling: ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) CMO Sells 44,132 Shares of Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $679,191.48. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,695,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Allison Lowrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,364,259.22.

On Friday, February 5th, Allison Lowrie sold 1 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $16.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Allison Lowrie sold 1 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $14.00.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ANGI Homeservices Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,496.00 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 558,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 1,000,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANGI shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.99.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

