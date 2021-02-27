Insider Selling: Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB) Insider Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB) insider Ian Macleod sold 150,000 shares of Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24), for a total value of £372,000 ($486,020.38).

ARB stock opened at GBX 245 ($3.20) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Argo Blockchain plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 340.53 ($4.45). The stock has a market cap of £879.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 134.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 41.77.

About Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

