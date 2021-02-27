Insider Selling: Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) VP Sells 11,843 Shares of Stock

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $1,047,039.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,530.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AWI stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -54.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $111.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.30 and its 200 day moving average is $74.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 78,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 13,371.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 20,725 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,098,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $788,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.75.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

