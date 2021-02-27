Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Charles Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $907,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 221,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,998.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.66. 1,764,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,194. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $27.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

