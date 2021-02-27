Insider Selling: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director Sells $1,107,252.00 in Stock

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director Ray A. Sparks sold 30,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,107,252.00.

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $36.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $37.81.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.52 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 400.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on FMBH shares. Stephens upgraded First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

