Insider Selling: Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) CMO Sells 1,376 Shares of Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) CMO Shawn O. Walker sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $20,048.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,550.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $14.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 765,346 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 73,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,679,000 after acquiring an additional 98,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

