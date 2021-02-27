Insider Selling: SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Insider Sells $2,407,874.56 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) insider Robert Clay Grant sold 77,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $2,407,874.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,078,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,382,589.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Clay Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Robert Clay Grant sold 14,703 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $441,237.03.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Robert Clay Grant sold 34,326 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $930,234.60.

On Monday, January 25th, Robert Clay Grant sold 21,598 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $542,541.76.

On Friday, January 22nd, Robert Clay Grant sold 8,412 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $210,468.24.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Robert Clay Grant sold 12,838 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $321,078.38.

SLQT opened at $30.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 19.76, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.63.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SelectQuote by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

