Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Sells $936,775.32 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $936,775.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $973,574.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $61.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.28. The company has a market cap of $115.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $65.43.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,750 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 805.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227,648 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9,698.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,063,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021,627 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

