Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Sells $361,560.00 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $361,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE USNA opened at $97.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.02 and a 200-day moving average of $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $101.50.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. USANA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

