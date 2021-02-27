Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells 7,900 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $503,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,233,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Herbert Virgin sold 31,300 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $1,507,721.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 10,530 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $400,140.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $111,714.80.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $118,677.95.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $118,982.35.

On Friday, November 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,930 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $87,900.00.

VIR opened at $62.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.54 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 12.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

