Insider Selling: Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.77, for a total transaction of $7,646,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,816 shares in the company, valued at $119,702,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anders Gustafsson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of Zebra Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35.

Shares of ZBRA traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $499.43. 531,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,085. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $515.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $430.11 and a 200 day moving average of $344.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

