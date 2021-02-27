Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will report sales of $40.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.90 million and the lowest is $40.06 million. Insmed posted sales of $36.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $210.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.69 million to $241.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $325.05 million, with estimates ranging from $264.20 million to $373.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on INSM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.41. Insmed has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.43.

In other news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 10,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $398,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,009,246.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,516.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,674. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 325.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

