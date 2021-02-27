Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) PT Raised to $79.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.60% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $68.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average of $56.07. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 102.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,565 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after purchasing an additional 22,722 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $688,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 57,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

