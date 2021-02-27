Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,407 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153,468 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $306,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,439 shares during the last quarter. David Loasby grew its stake in shares of Intel by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. David Loasby now owns 10,987 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Intel by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,056 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $65.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

