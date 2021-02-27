Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%.

NTLA stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.46. 2,374,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,548. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.94.

In related news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 3,364 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $128,538.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,942 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,552,255.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,803 shares in the company, valued at $44,303,970.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 396,700 shares of company stock worth $25,393,313. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

