Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.66. 2,503,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,075. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.69. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $98.03. The firm has a market cap of $714.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $53,662.71. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ICPT. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.42.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.