InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives $55.00 Average PT from Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

IHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.09. The company had a trading volume of 173,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,849. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.20. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $75.20. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

