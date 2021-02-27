Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Earns Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $450.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $430.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on INTU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $421.14.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit stock opened at $390.14 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $423.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $385.62 and its 200-day moving average is $352.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $106.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $1,818,699. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,452,000 after acquiring an additional 581,028 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after purchasing an additional 557,239 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Intuit by 47.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,693,000 after purchasing an additional 549,117 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,603,000 after buying an additional 419,560 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.