Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG opened at $736.80 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $826.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $774.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $742.64. The firm has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a PE ratio of 83.92, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.75.

In other news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,628 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,716. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.