Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.99

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.99 and traded as high as $11.01. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 269,436 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%.

In other Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $77,313.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 308,850 shares of company stock worth $3,299,276.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTA. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $3,852,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,119,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 188,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after purchasing an additional 77,150 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:VTA)

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

