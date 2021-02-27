Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Holdings Lifted by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 155.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 47,188 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 21.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,894,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,074,000 after buying an additional 1,405,347 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 1,994.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after buying an additional 1,385,651 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 36.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,828,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,488,000 after purchasing an additional 838,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 43.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,510,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 459,072 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVZ opened at $22.42 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

