Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) dropped 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.84. Approximately 15,877,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 10,699,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

IVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.80.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $897.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Lientz, Jr. sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $37,236.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,244.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 105,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

