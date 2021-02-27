Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,702 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 4,309.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 531,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 519,134 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.87.

Shares of INVH opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $31.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

