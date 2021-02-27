Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stake Trimmed by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. lowered its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,738,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Invitation Homes accounts for approximately 7.6% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Presima Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Invitation Homes worth $51,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,310,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,737 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,601,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,752,000 after acquiring an additional 666,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151,107 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,336,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,916,000 after purchasing an additional 722,235 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.87.

NYSE INVH opened at $29.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $31.23.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

