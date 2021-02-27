ION Hits 24 Hour Volume of $140.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One ION coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a market capitalization of $317,073.55 and $140.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ION has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.20 or 0.00310226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008325 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007898 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00075243 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $987.04 or 0.02080248 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,537,797 coins and its circulating supply is 13,637,797 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

