IRESS Limited (IRE.AX) (ASX:IRE) Insider Trudy Vonhoff Buys 5,300 Shares

IRESS Limited (IRE.AX) (ASX:IRE) insider Trudy Vonhoff bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$9.29 ($6.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,226.40 ($35,161.71).

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$10.60.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. IRESS Limited (IRE.AX)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.75%.

About IRESS Limited (IRE.AX)

IRESS Limited provides market data, trading, compliance, order management, portfolio and wealth management, mortgages and related tools in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, Europe, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. Its software products include trading interfaces, order and execution management, order routing, FIX, portfolio management, securities lending, analytical tools, connectivity services, and client relationship and wealth management products for investment managers and platforms, discretionary retail fund managers, private client adviser, and wealth managers, as well as for institutional sell side, retail, and online brokers.

